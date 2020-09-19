FG New America Acquisition Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (FGNA.U)

FG New America Acquisition (FGNA.U) is planning to raise $225 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 22,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

FG New America Acquisition has a market cap of $282.4 million.

Piper Sandler and ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

FG New America Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us. Although we may acquire a business in any industry, we intend to focus our search for a target business in the insurance and financial services industries. “.

FG New America Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 105 S. Maple Street, Itasca, IL 60143, US and can be reached via phone at (847) 791-6817.

