Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.