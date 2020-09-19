Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 245.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

