Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 2.2%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 6,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.