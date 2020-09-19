Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst Patterson. J expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.56.

Shares of FB opened at $252.53 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $719.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $9,154,682. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

