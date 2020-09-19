F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

