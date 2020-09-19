Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,920 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 376,491 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,248,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,081,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1,723.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 276,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

