Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Exor alerts:

Shares of EXXRF stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Exor has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.