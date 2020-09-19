Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

WTRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

