Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $32,181,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,919.6% in the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 452,994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,772,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 421,650 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

