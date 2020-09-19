Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BAE SYS PLC/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

