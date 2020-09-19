Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.44. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

