Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,057 call options.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,298,000 after acquiring an additional 788,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

