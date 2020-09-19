Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,057 call options.
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
