Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,888 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.43 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

