Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $87,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

