Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,729 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 374,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Comerica stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.