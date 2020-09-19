Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 851,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

PCG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

