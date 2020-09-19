Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $157.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.18.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

