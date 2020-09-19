Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

