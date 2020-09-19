Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.12% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

