Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 324 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ABIOMED by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in ABIOMED by 71.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ABIOMED by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

ABMD stock opened at $265.07 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

