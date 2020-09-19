Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,193 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $12,731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 370,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $12,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after acquiring an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $8,737,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJRD. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

