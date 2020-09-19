Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 1,714 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Davita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Davita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Davita by 122.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

