Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,729 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

