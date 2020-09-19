Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 128,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

