Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 84.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,868 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Hologic by 51.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.