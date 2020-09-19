Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 390.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,443 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in News were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 143.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after buying an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in News by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 827,929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the second quarter worth about $8,566,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 101.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 668,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after buying an additional 515,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.