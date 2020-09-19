Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.25% of Agilysys worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agilysys by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agilysys by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Agilysys by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $604.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGYS. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

