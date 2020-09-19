Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 7,951 Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 11.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 96.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.77.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,863.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,055,010. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

