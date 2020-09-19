Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 6,785 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 70,861 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 160,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

NYSE AMP opened at $157.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

