Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 54,252 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nomura increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.