Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 75,413 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,413 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of Extended Stay America worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 249,809 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 259,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $12.38 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

