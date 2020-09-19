Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 62,503 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 174.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Covanta worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

