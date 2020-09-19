Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 5,860 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 230.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 498,787 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,950 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.