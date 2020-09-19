Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 52,885 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GPRE stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains Inc has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

