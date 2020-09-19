Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 2,154 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after buying an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

Shares of SBAC opened at $308.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,929.25 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

