Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 12,623 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.