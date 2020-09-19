Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $998,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

