Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $982,000 Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Employers by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

