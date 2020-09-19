Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in SINA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SINA in the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SINA by 477.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SINA. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

