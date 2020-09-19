Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

