Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 195,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.