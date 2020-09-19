Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of Encore Wire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of WIRE opened at $48.39 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

