Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $115.27 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

