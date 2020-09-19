Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,522,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,469,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of CLX opened at $208.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

