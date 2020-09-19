Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $972,000 in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

AMTD stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

