Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.08 Million in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.18% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Matthews International by 2,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 213,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Matthews International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Matthews International by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 303,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matthews International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,028,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $23.54 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $735.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

