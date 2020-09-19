Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.07 Million in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autohome by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after buying an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after purchasing an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,423,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Autohome stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $97.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

