Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.02 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

