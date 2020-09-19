Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after acquiring an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 27.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,883,000 after acquiring an additional 398,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.21 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

